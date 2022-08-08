Log in
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:53 2022-08-08 pm EDT
20.59 USD   +3.92%
02:01pComex Silver Settles 3.90% Higher at $20.592 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:26pSilver Elephant Mining Plans Private Placement Offering; Down 1.5%
MT
01:23pRussia, Ukraine agree to protect Ukraine grain shipping channel
RE
Comex Silver Settles 3.90% Higher at $20.592 -- Data Talk

08/08/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for August delivery gained 77.30 cents per troy ounce, or 3.90% to $20.592 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, June 29, 2022

--Off 23.42% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 13.34% from its 52-week low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 11.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.42% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 13.34% from its 2022 settlement low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 57.72% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 2.16%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.736 or 11.73%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-08-22 1400ET

