Comex Silver Settles 4.22% Lower at $22.174 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for January delivery lost 97.60 cents per troy ounce, or 4.22% to $22.174 today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

--Off 24.57% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 3.33% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 18.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.22% from its 2022 settlement high of $23.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 54.47% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $1.154 or 4.95%

