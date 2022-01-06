Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles 4.22% Lower at $22.174 -- Data Talk

01/06/2022 | 02:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for January delivery lost 97.60 cents per troy ounce, or 4.22% to $22.174 today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

--Off 24.57% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 3.33% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 18.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.22% from its 2022 settlement high of $23.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 54.47% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $1.154 or 4.95%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-22 1359ET

All news about SILVER
02:00pComex Silver Settles 4.22% Lower at $22.174 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:51pEquities Mixed Monday, Pressured by Federal Reserve Minutes
MT
12:48pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Mixed as Tech, Consumer Sectors St..
MT
11:40aEquity Metals Up 4.2% after Reporting High-Grade Silver in Central Camp Vein Target, Si..
MT
11:12aKuya Silver Up 2.2% after Reporting Mineral Resource Estimate on Bethania Silver Projec..
MT
11:00aBenchmark Metals Resumes Drilling to Expand Gold-Silver Zones; Down 1.9%
MT
08:37aWRAPUP 3-U.S. weekly jobless claims rise slightly despite spiraling Omicron cases
RE
08:20aCalibre Mining Fourth-Quarter Gold Production Rises 16%; Sees Higher 2022 Output
MT
08:07aSpot silver falls over 3%
RE
07:39aEndeavour Silver Down 2% in US Pre-Market as Launches Sustainability Strategy with Thre..
MT
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral