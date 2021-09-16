Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles 4.24% Lower at $22.752 -- Data Talk

09/16/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for September delivery lost $1.0070 per troy ounce, or 4.24% to $22.752 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $1.09 or 4.57% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Off 22.61% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 0.97% from its 52-week low of $22.534 hit Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Down 15.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.61% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Off 53.28% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 5.04%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.58 or 13.60%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-21 1402ET

All news about SILVER
02:03pComex Silver Settles 4.24% Lower at $22.752 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:47pNICOLA MINING : Surges 11.1% after Reporting Second Shipment of Gold, Silver Con..
MT
01:36pSOLIS MINERALS : Soars 25% after Disclosing Target Areas at Mostazal Project in ..
MT
01:32pEquities Drop Midday While Yields Jump Following Mixed Economic Data
MT
01:08pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ALROSA : Russian diamond producer tests CO2 capture potential..
RE
12:42pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs, US Stocks Lower While Yields Jump After R..
MT
11:24aFIREWEED ZINC : Reports Results from Second-Drill Hole a Boundary West in Yukon,..
MT
11:01aPRESS RELEASE : ???????EnviroMetal Technologies Provides Corporate Update
DJ
10:22aTREASURY METALS : Drops Near 5% as Details Additional Gold Results, Confirms Sil..
MT
10:18aToronto index slips on weak data, lower commodity prices
RE
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral