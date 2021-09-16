Comex Silver Settles 4.24% Lower at $22.752 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for September delivery lost $1.0070 per troy ounce, or 4.24% to $22.752 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $1.09 or 4.57% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Off 22.61% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 0.97% from its 52-week low of $22.534 hit Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Down 15.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.61% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Off 53.28% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 5.04%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.58 or 13.60%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-21 1402ET