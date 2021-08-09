Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles 4.35% Lower at $23.255 -- Data Talk

08/09/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for August delivery lost $1.0570 per troy ounce, or 4.35%(rounded) to $23.255 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down $2.311 or 9.04% over the last four sessions

--Longest losing streak since Monday, March 8, 2021 when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Off 20.90% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 3.20% from its 52-week low of $22.534 hit Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Down 20.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.90% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Off 52.25% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 8.90%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.077 or 11.69%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-21 1402ET

All news about SILVER
02:03pComex Silver Settles 4.35% Lower at $23.255 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Mixed as Slumping Energy,..
MT
12:30pELDORADO GOLD : Sells Tocantinzinho Project in Brazil to G Mining Ventures For U..
MT
12:14pGold tumbles to over 4-month low on early Fed taper bets
RE
11:28aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms -16-
DJ
11:28aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms -12-
DJ
11:28aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms -8-
DJ
11:28aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms -4-
DJ
11:00aCANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS : Up 3.1% after Reporting New Intersections at Castle..
MT
10:07aGold tumbles to over 4-month low on early Fed taper bets
RE
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral