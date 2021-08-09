Comex Silver Settles 4.35% Lower at $23.255 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for August delivery lost $1.0570 per troy ounce, or 4.35%(rounded) to $23.255 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down $2.311 or 9.04% over the last four sessions

--Longest losing streak since Monday, March 8, 2021 when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Off 20.90% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 3.20% from its 52-week low of $22.534 hit Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Down 20.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.90% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Off 52.25% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 8.90%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.077 or 11.69%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-21 1402ET