  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:15:48 2023-03-07 pm EST
20.06 USD   -4.65%
01:56pComex Silver Settles 4.43% Lower at $20.054 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:48pFed Chair's Comments on Policy Rate Weigh on Equities
MT
01:08pDow Sinks as Powell Cues Likelihood of Persisting Higher Rates, Hitting Exchange-Traded Funds
MT
Comex Silver Settles 4.43% Lower at $20.054 -- Data Talk

03/07/2023 | 01:56pm EST
Front Month Comex Silver for March delivery lost 93.00 cents per troy ounce, or 4.43% to $20.054 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $1.039 or 4.93% over the last two sessions

--Down eight of the past 10 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Off 25.42% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 14.26% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 25.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.24% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Off 58.82% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $3.808 or 15.96%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-23 1355ET

