  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
Summary

Comex Silver Settles 4.57% Higher at $26.888 -- Data Talk

03/08/2022 | 02:20pm EST
Front Month Comex Silver for March delivery gained $1.1750 per troy ounce, or 4.57% to $26.888 today


--Largest one day dollar gain since Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Up 11 of the past 14 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Off 5.04% from its 52-week high of $28.314 hit Tuesday, May 18, 2021

--Up 25.30% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 2.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 21.26% from its 2022 settlement low of $22.174 hit Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 44.79% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 10.37%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.56 or 15.26%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-22 1419ET

All news about SILVER
02:20pComex Silver Settles 4.57% Higher at $26.888 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:10pBam Bam Resources Reports Copper Drill Assay Results with Silver, Gold, Moly, and Zinc ..
MT
12:50pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indices Turn Higher as Gold Surges..
MT
12:22pRJK Explorations Pens Claims Swap Agreement with Electra Battery Materials; Up 9.1%
MT
12:07pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, KKR, Adidas, Bayer, Tesla...
11:18aGold makes run for record high as Ukraine concerns, inflation risks mount
RE
11:06aArgonaut Gold Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Holdings in Magna Gold; Separate..
MT
10:28aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Russian oil ban rattles Wall Street
09:57aMagna Gold Up 2.7% after Reporting Results from Drilling at Margarita Silver Project lo..
MT
09:52aSpot silver rises over 3%…
RE
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral