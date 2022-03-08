Comex Silver Settles 4.57% Higher at $26.888 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for March delivery gained $1.1750 per troy ounce, or 4.57% to $26.888 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Up 11 of the past 14 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Off 5.04% from its 52-week high of $28.314 hit Tuesday, May 18, 2021

--Up 25.30% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 2.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 21.26% from its 2022 settlement low of $22.174 hit Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 44.79% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 10.37%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.56 or 15.26%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

