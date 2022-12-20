Comex Silver Settles 4.62% Higher at $24.094 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for December delivery gained $1.0650 per troy ounce, or 4.62% to $24.094 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Up seven of the past 10 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, April 22, 2022

--Off 10.39% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 37.28% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Rose 7.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.39% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 37.28% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 50.53% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 11.81%

--Year-to-date it is up 76.60 cents or 3.28%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

