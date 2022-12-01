Advanced search
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:30 2022-12-01 pm EST
22.70 USD   +1.61%
02:03pComex Silver Settles 5.04% Higher at $22.637 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:50pREUTERS NEXT-Energy crisis highlights need to broaden renewables' supply chain
RE
01:41pConsumer Spending Resilience Weighs on US Equities
MT
Comex Silver Settles 5.04% Higher at $22.637 -- Data Talk

12/01/2022 | 02:03pm EST
Front Month Comex Silver for December delivery gained $1.0870 per troy ounce, or 5.04% to $22.637 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Off 15.81% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 28.98% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Rose 1.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.81% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 28.98% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 53.52% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down 69.10 cents or 2.96%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-22 1402ET

