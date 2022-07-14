Log in
  Homepage
  Commodities
  Silver
  News
  Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:20 2022-07-14 pm EDT
18.44 USD   -3.61%
02:11pComex Silver Settles 5.06% Lower at $18.169 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:47pBlackrock Silver Up 6.8% after Reporting Drill Result from Tonopah West Project
MT
12:56pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Drop Amid Hot Wholesale Prices, JPMorgan Earnings Miss
MT
Summary 
Summary

Comex Silver Settles 5.06% Lower at $18.169 -- Data Talk

07/14/2022 | 02:11pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for July delivery lost 96.90 cents per troy ounce, or 5.06% to $18.169 today


--Largest one day dollar decline since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Down three of the past four sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, July 1, 2020

--Off 32.43% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 31.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 32.43% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 62.69% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 10.42%

--Year-to-date it is down $5.159 or 22.12%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-14-22 1410ET

