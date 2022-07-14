Comex Silver Settles 5.06% Lower at $18.169 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for July delivery lost 96.90 cents per troy ounce, or 5.06% to $18.169 today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Down three of the past four sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, July 1, 2020

--Off 32.43% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 31.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 32.43% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 62.69% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 10.42%

--Year-to-date it is down $5.159 or 22.12%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-14-22 1410ET