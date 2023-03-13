Advanced search
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  01:49:37 2023-03-13 pm EDT
21.81 USD   +5.58%
02:01pTumbling Treasury Yields Following Regulatory Action to Curb Fallout From Bank Failures Help Lift US Equity Indexes
MT
01:56pComex Silver Settles 6.96% Higher at $21.793 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:28pRC365 signs deal with Wching; Woodbois raises cash
AN
Comex Silver Settles 6.96% Higher at $21.793 -- Data Talk

03/13/2023 | 01:56pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for March delivery gained $1.4180 per troy ounce, or 6.96% to $21.793 today


--Largest one day dollar gain since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $1.788 or 8.94% over the last three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Off 16.63% from its 52-week high of $26.14 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 24.17% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 13.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.06% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 8.94% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.005 hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 55.25% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 3.97%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.069 or 8.67%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1355ET

