  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:11 2022-10-03 pm EDT
20.61 USD   +7.91%
02:01pComex Silver Settles 8.22% Higher at $20.519 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:23pUS Stocks Advance Midday After ISM Manufacturing Data; Crude Oil Advances
MT
01:07pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indices Jump, Treasury Yields Fall as ISM Manufacturing Index Drops
MT
Comex Silver Settles 8.22% Higher at $20.519 -- Data Talk

10/03/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for October delivery gained $1.5590 per troy ounce, or 8.22% to $20.519 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $1.908 or 10.25% over the last two sessions

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

--Off 23.69% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 16.91% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 9.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.69% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 16.91% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 57.87% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $2.809 or 12.04%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-03-22 1400ET

