Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  01:57 2022-06-29 pm EDT
20.76 USD   -0.24%
02:04pComex Silver Settles the Month 0.66% Lower at $20.668 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:55pRomios Gold Resources Highlights High-Grade Copper, Silver Assays from Previously Undocumented Au-Cu-Ag Prospects on Kinkaid Project, Nevada
MT
01:46pEquities Slip Midday While Treasury Yields Decline After First-Quarter GDP Estimate Worsens
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles the Month 0.66% Lower at $20.668 -- Data Talk

06/29/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for July (new front month) delivery lost 13.80 cents per troy ounce, or 0.66% to $20.668 today


--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down four of the past six sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, July 20, 2020

--Off 23.13% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 21.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.13% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 57.56% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 4.54%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.66 or 11.40%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-22 1403ET

All news about SILVER
02:04pComex Silver Settles the Month 0.66% Lower at $20.668 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:55pRomios Gold Resources Highlights High-Grade Copper, Silver Assays from Previously Undoc..
MT
01:46pEquities Slip Midday While Treasury Yields Decline After First-Quarter GDP Estimate Wor..
MT
12:57pKodiak Copper Highlights Drilling Results from MPD Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in Sout..
MT
12:55pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Search for Direction While Treasury..
MT
12:38pGlobex Mining Enterprises, Agnico Eagle, Terminate Quebec Joint Venture
MT
11:08aApollo Silver Highlights Initial Assay Results from 2022 Drill Program at Calico Silver..
MT
11:06aPrime Mining Reports Additional Assays from Step-Out Drilling at Tahonitas - Expanded P..
MT
09:22aApollo Silver Highlights Initial Assay Results from 2022 Drill Program at Calico Silver..
MT
08:43aPrime Mining Reports Additional Assays from Step-Out Drilling at Tahonitas - Expanded P..
MT
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral