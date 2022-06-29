Comex Silver Settles the Month 0.66% Lower at $20.668 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for July (new front month) delivery lost 13.80 cents per troy ounce, or 0.66% to $20.668 today
--Down for two consecutive sessions
--Down four of the past six sessions
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest settlement value since Monday, July 20, 2020
--Off 23.13% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Down 21.01% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 23.13% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Off 57.56% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980
--Month-to-date it is down 4.54%
--Year-to-date it is down $2.66 or 11.40%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-29-22 1403ET