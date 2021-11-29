Comex Silver Settles the Month 1.33% Lower at $22.799 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for December (new front month) delivery lost 30.80 cents per troy ounce, or 1.33% to $22.799 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down eight of the past 10 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Off 22.45% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 6.24% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 1.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.45% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 6.24% from its 2021 settlement low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Off 53.18% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 4.79%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.533 or 13.42%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

