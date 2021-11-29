Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles the Month 1.33% Lower at $22.799 -- Data Talk

11/29/2021 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for December (new front month) delivery lost 30.80 cents per troy ounce, or 1.33% to $22.799 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down eight of the past 10 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Off 22.45% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 6.24% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 1.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.45% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 6.24% from its 2021 settlement low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Off 53.18% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 4.79%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.533 or 13.42%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-21 1400ET

All news about SILVER
02:01pComex Silver Settles the Month 1.33% Lower at $22.799 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:41pWorld Bank works to redirect frozen funds to Afghanistan for humanitarian aid only -sou..
RE
01:27pJACK DORSEY : Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey hands reins to technology chief Agrawal
RE
01:16pEquities Rebound Midday From Omicron Selloff With Technology, Energy in Lead
MT
01:04pTwitter CEO Jack Dorsey to Step Down; Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal Named as S..
MT
12:36pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Rebound From Omicron Sell-Off
MT
11:38aGold eases as investors assess Omicron impact
RE
11:12aFirst Majestic Silver Launches Offering of Convertible Senior Notes; Down 1.2%
MT
11:06aLifeist Launches Mikra, a Biosciences and Consumer Wellness Company
MT
10:00aTRACKINSIGHT : Crypto ETPs line up expand with new WisdomTree and Invesco launches
TI
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral