Comex Silver Settles the Month 1.34% Lower at $25.872 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for July (new front month) delivery lost 35.10 cents per troy ounce, or 1.34% to $25.872 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, June 17, 2021
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, June 22, 2021
--Off 11.99% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021
--Up 42.68% from its 52-week low of $18.133 hit Wednesday, July 1, 2020
--Rose 39.54% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 11.99% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021
--Up 7.26% from its 2021 settlement low of $24.121 hit Tuesday, March 30, 2021
--Off 46.87% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980
--Month-to-date it is down 7.58%
--Year-to-date it is down 46.00 cents or 1.75%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-29-21 1412ET