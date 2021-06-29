Comex Silver Settles the Month 1.34% Lower at $25.872 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for July (new front month) delivery lost 35.10 cents per troy ounce, or 1.34% to $25.872 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, June 22, 2021

--Off 11.99% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 42.68% from its 52-week low of $18.133 hit Wednesday, July 1, 2020

--Rose 39.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.99% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 7.26% from its 2021 settlement low of $24.121 hit Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Off 46.87% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 7.58%

--Year-to-date it is down 46.00 cents or 1.75%

