       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:10 2022-07-28 pm EDT
19.95 USD   +4.21%
Comex Silver Settles the Month 6.83% Higher at $19.827 -- Data Talk

07/28/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for August (new front month) delivery gained $1.2680 per troy ounce, or 6.83% to $19.827 today


--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $1.533 or 8.38% over the last three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Off 26.26% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.13% from its 52-week low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 23.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.26% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.13% from its 2022 settlement low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 59.29% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 2.24%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.501 or 15.01%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 1404ET

All news about SILVER
02:05pComex Silver Settles the Month 6.83% Higher at $19.827 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:39pMako Mining Discovers New Gold Bearing Vein at Las Conchitas North; Shares Up 8.7%
MT
01:31pStrategX Elements Developing Drill Targets at Nagvaak Property
MT
01:15pEx-JPMorgan traders abused their positions, prosecutor says as racketeering trial close..
RE
01:06pZincX Initiates Airborne LiDAR Survey of Akie, Mt. Alcock Properties
MT
12:57pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Rise, Treasury Yields Fall With Do..
MT
12:35pProspect Ridge Resources Gets Drilling Permits for Knauss Creek, Holy Grail Properties
MT
12:26pU.N. says details for safe Ukraine grain shipments still being worked out
RE
11:15aIf Brazil legalizes more Amazon mining, it would drive deforestation, study says
RE
10:27aNational Bank Notes Barrick Gold Appointing New Executive Managing Director of Nevada G..
MT
More news
