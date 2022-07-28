Comex Silver Settles the Month 6.83% Higher at $19.827 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for August (new front month) delivery gained $1.2680 per troy ounce, or 6.83% to $19.827 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $1.533 or 8.38% over the last three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Off 26.26% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.13% from its 52-week low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 23.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.26% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.13% from its 2022 settlement low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 59.29% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 2.24%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.501 or 15.01%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

