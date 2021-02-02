Dow Rises Ahead of Amazon, Alphabet Earnings -- Update

Log in
SILVER

By Joe Wallace and Amber Burton

U.S. stocks rose Tuesday, signaling that major indexes may extend this week's gains ahead of earnings from technology giants Amazon.com and Google parent Alphabet.

The S&P 500 rose 1.4% as of the 4 p.m. close of trading in New York, a day after the broad stocks gauge posted its biggest one-day advance since November. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.6%, as did the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index.

For the fifth straight trading day, stocks at the center of a social media frenzy -- led by GameStop -- did the opposite of the Dow industrials.

Shares of GameStop tumbled about 60%, wiping out the gains from the past week. AMC Entertainment Holdings declined about 40%. Express, Naked Brand, BlackBerry and headphones-maker Koss retreated.

Silver prices also slid after their steep ascent Monday, when online investors set their sights on the metals market and spurred the metal to its biggest one-day advance in over a decade. Futures for the metal were off more than 9.4% on Tuesday after CME Group's Comex exchange responded to the volatility by raising margin requirements.

Otherwise, stock markets have steadied globally this week after a choppy January, when the Reddit-fueled trading frenzy, signs of a slowdown in the U.S. economy, and concerns about the pace of the vaccine rollout and new coronavirus variants weighed on share prices. Investor sentiment has been lifted by robust earnings reports from large-cap companies, as well as a decline in coronavirus cases in the U.S. and several other major economies.

"The vaccine rollout is continuing to pick up steam, it looks like, for at least the time being, the [coronavirus] surge isn't just continuing, and the earnings have been good," said Tim Courtney, chief investment officer of Exencial Wealth Advisors. "So in terms of what the markets wanted to see, it's pretty much gotten the news it wanted so far."

Investors will parse quarterly earnings from Amazon.com and Alphabet after markets close. Shares of giant tech companies have continued to power the broader market in 2021, pushing the Nasdaq Composite up 5% so far this year.

"The bar for tech was actually quite high" coming into earnings season, said Hani Redha, a multiasset portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments. "Overall, for the sector, we are still seeing very strong earnings delivered."

Earnings for the last quarter of 2020 have been better than analysts had anticipated. Of the 189 companies on the S&P 500 index that had reported results by late Monday, 81% have beaten expectations, according to FactSet.

In the bond market, yields on 10-year Treasurys ticked up to 1.119%, from 1.077% Monday. The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of others, slipped 0.1%.

Investors are closely following discussions around another round of coronavirus relief in Washington. A group of Senate Republicans on Monday outlined their roughly $618 billion offer, including a round of $1,000 direct checks for many adults. The proposal omits measures favored by many Democrats, such as aid for state and local governments and a plan to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

"There is still hope of arriving at something bipartisan," said Mr. Redha. Passing a smaller bill than President Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion package along bipartisan lines could be positive for stocks by opening the way to more stimulus spending later in his term, Mr. Redha added.

Shares rallied in overseas markets. The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.3%, led higher by shares in French companies as well as makers of cars and car parts. In London, silver miner Fresnillo dropped 4.8%.

Shares of BP dropped 4.5% in London. The energy giant returned to profit in the fourth quarter but said Tuesday that the pandemic would continue to challenge its business this year.

In Asia, India's S&P BSE Sensex index rose 2.5%, extending gains that began when the government laid out plans to boost economic growth and health care spending on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 1.2%.

Elsewhere in commodities, Brent-crude futures, the benchmark in international energy markets, rose about 2.5% to $57.76 a barrel.

Write to Joe Wallace at Joe.Wallace@wsj.com and Amber Burton at Amber.Burton@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-21 1616ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.57% 30687.48 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
HANG SENG 1.14% 29250.29 Real-time Quote.6.21%
NASDAQ 100 1.56% 13456.119031 Delayed Quote.2.80%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.56% 13612.777089 Delayed Quote.1.42%
S&P 500 1.39% 3826.31 Delayed Quote.0.47%
SENSEX 30 2.46% 49797.72 Real-time Quote.1.78%
SILVER -7.08% 26.525 Delayed Quote.8.54%
