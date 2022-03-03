Log in
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Fire, building collapse injures at least 12 in Maryland

03/03/2022 | 12:25pm EST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - At least 12 people were injured following a fire and explosion at a residential high-rise apartment building in Silver Spring, Maryland, that then partially collapsed, local authorities said on Thursday.

Heavy smoke was seen pouring out of the four-story building in a video posted by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, which said the fire was now "basically contained." It was not immediately known what caused the fire.

At least one dozen people were hurt, including five individuals with critical injuries, Montgomery County fire officials said.

"There are injuries," spokesman Pete Piringer said in a separate video statement posted online. "It's pretty heavy structural damage. There was a collapse," with other remaining building walls still in danger of falling, he added.

Video showed the entire back half of the building about seven miles outside of Washington, DC, gone and the area blanketed in thick gray smoke.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said state officials have been in contact with Montgomery County authorities to offer any assistance.

"Please keep all those involved, including our first responders, in your prayers," Hogan tweeted.

County emergency responders were summoned to the multiple-alarm fire mid-morning on Thursday, Piringer said.

About 100 county firefighters responded to the scene, the county fire department said. D.C. Fire and EMS, in a tweet, said they were sending several units to the area to assist.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington; additional reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengalaru; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2022
