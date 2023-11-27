Guanajuato Silver Co Ltd - Mexico-focused mineral exploration company - Says it has begun the processing of mineralised material at its 100% owned El Horcon mine in Mexico. "The past producing El Horcon mine is ideally situated to become a satellite mining operation that could significantly expand Guanajuato Silver's production profile. The El Horcon mine fits well within our strategy of further consolidating the Guanajuato mining district as we look to take advantage of the excess processing capacity of our two operating mills in the area," says Chair and Chief Executive Officer James Anderson. Adds: "In addition to being able to immediately access low-cost mineralised material from the existing stockpile, we are confident that the development programs we have planned for 2024 will add value to El Horcon and allow us to rapidly advance this exciting project."

Current stock price: 18.50 pence, untraded

12-month change: down 35%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

