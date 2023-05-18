Guanajuato Silver Co Ltd - Mexico-focused mineral explorer - Provides drill results from its wholly-owned San Ignacio mine in Guanajuata, Mexico and its Topia mine in Durango, Mexico. In the year-to-date, 14 underground holes have been completed for a total of 2,202 metres at San Ignacio. Chief Executive & Chair James Anderson says the company sees "tremendous potential" for the project following the current round of high-grade drill results. Notes best intercept of the campaign is drill hole UGSI23-010 which returns a 4.89 metre wide mineralized intercept of the Melladito vein grading 359 grams per tonne of silver equivalent. At Topia, the best result was UT23-463 which returns over a half a metre of 2,674 grams per tonne of silver equivalent from the Preita vein.

Current stock price: 31.50 pence

12-month change: up 15%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

