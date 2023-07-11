Guanajuato Silver Co Ltd - Mexico-focused precious metals explorer and producer - Starts the high-grade pillar exploitation programme at its Valenciana Mines Complex in Guanajuato, located in Mexico. Says the Valenciana Mines Complex has hundreds of small and large mining pillars located throughout an underground mine network that extends over four kilometres in strike length and 700 metres in vertical extent. The company estimates that there are at least 50 high-grade pillars that have the potential to be extracted as part of this programme.

Chief Executive Officer James Anderson says: "After over 450 years of near-continuous production as one of the most significant silver mines in world history, the Valenciana Mines Complex retains hundreds of underground pillars that exhibit some of the highest silver grades within the entire Guanajuato mining district. Immediately following our acquisition of Valenciana, we recognised the substantial mineralised potential available to us contained within the old workings that were left behind by previous operators."

Current stock price: 24.00 pence

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.