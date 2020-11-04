Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Silver       XAGUSD

SILVER
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Industrials Down As Investors Unwind 'Blue Wave' Bets -- Industrials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 05:25pm EST

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as investors unwound bets on a "blue wave" that would lead to a major new round of stimulus spending.

Some strategists noted a silver lining for cyclical sectors, which had run up in advance of the election: the fact that new regulation and taxes were also unlikely.

"Biden had pledged to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%," said strategists at brokerage Jefferies, in a note to clients. "With a Republican Senate, this is going to be much more difficult to accomplish, if at all." 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 1724ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SILVER
04:38aGold retreats as close White House race lifts dollar
RE
03:33aGold retreats as dollar gains on tight White House race
RE
02:06aGold retreats as dollar gains on tight White House race
RE
11/03Spot silver falls 3% to $23.39/oz
RE
11/03Gold gains as dollar dips in run-up to U.S. election verdict
RE
11/03Gold gains as dollar dips in run-up to U.S. election verdict
RE
11/03S.Africa mines minister says Sibanye 'stole' Black ownership rating
RE
11/03PANDORA A/S : Jewellery maker Pandora warns new lockdowns may hurt peak season s..
RE
11/02Gold rises as pandemic worsens, U.S. elections in focus
RE
11/02Vedanta, Hindalco among winners of country's coal mine auctions
RE
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group