Industrials Down As Investors Unwind 'Blue Wave' Bets -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as investors unwound bets on a "blue wave" that would lead to a major new round of stimulus spending.

Some strategists noted a silver lining for cyclical sectors, which had run up in advance of the election: the fact that new regulation and taxes were also unlikely.

"Biden had pledged to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%," said strategists at brokerage Jefferies, in a note to clients. "With a Republican Senate, this is going to be much more difficult to accomplish, if at all."

11-04-20 1724ET