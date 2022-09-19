Advanced search
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  06:20 2022-09-19 pm EDT
Industrials Up as Investors Focus on Silver Lining of Weak Data -- Industrials Roundup

09/19/2022 | 05:04pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as traders concentrated on the implications of weak economic data for Federal Reserve policy.

Global trade flows fell roughly 2.8% in July, an indication that demand for goods is slowing as inflation and interest-rate increases take their toll on household spending.

The Pentagon is intensifying efforts to decouple U.S. defense companies' sprawling global supply chain from China, using artificial intelligence to track whether Chinese suppliers provide any of the components or raw materials that go into military equipment.

Sports car maker Porsche is set to begin trading Sept. 29 in one of the largest European initial public offerings in recent years, raising up to $9.4 billion for a valuation of as much as $78 billion.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1703ET

