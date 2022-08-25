Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
05:22 2022-08-25 pm EDT
19.27 USD   +0.83%
Industrials Up as Traders Slough off Weak Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup

08/25/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as traders sought out the silver lining in weak economic data.

Softer economic data could ease pressure on the Federal Reserve to increase rates by another 75 basis points.

The Kansas City Fed's manufacturing survey's composite index decreased to 3 in August from 13 in July, marking the lowest reading since July 2020.

The German economy grew modestly in the second quarter, beating expectations of stagnation amid high inflation and uncertainty stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1719ET

