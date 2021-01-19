King toppled from throne by gender-neutral card deck

OEGSTGEEST, Netherlands Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indy Mellink, a
Dutch card fan, was explaining a game to her cousins last summer
when she asked herself: why should a king be worth more than a
queen?
The 23-year-old forensic psychology graduate, encouraged by
her father, decided it was time to break with the centuries-old
tradition of sexual inequality in playing card decks that rank
men above women.
"If we have this hierarchy that the king is worth more than
the queen then this subtle inequality influences people in their
daily life because it's just another way of saying 'hey, you're
less important," she said in an interview. "Even subtle
inequalities like this do play a big role."
After a lot of trial and error, she designed a genderless
deck in which the images of a king, queen and jack were replaced
with gold, silver and bronze.
Friends and family snapped up the first 50 decks of GSB
(Gold, Silver, Bronze) cards, which have images of gold bars,
silver coins and a bronze shield. Mellink had more made and
began selling them online.
Within a few months, she had sent out around 1,500 packs,
including to Belgium, Germany, France and the United States.
Game shops have also shown interest, she said.
Mellink has been testing the cards out on players, who said
they had never been conscious of sexual inequality in decks
before. Switching would take some getting used to.
"It is good that we reflect on gender neutrality," said
Berit van Dobbenburgh, head of the Dutch Bridge Association,
while playing with the new cards. It would be complicated to
make a formal switch because that would require updating the
rules, she said.
"I wonder if it's worth it. But gender neutrality, I am all
for it! It's great that someone of this age has noticed this.
It's the new generation."
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch
Editing by Alexandra Hudson)