  Homepage
  Commodities
  Silver
  News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  06:41:58 2023-03-25 am EDT
23.20 USD   -0.09%
03/25UPDATE 11-More than two dozen dead after tornado tears across Mississippi
RE
Mississippi tornado survivors describe devastation

03/26/2023 | 02:08am EDT
STORY: In Silver City, a town of around 300, resident Johnny Carithers said the twister "totalled everything" as he described how he watched his house get ripped up by the gusts around him while he and his family tried to lock themselves inside for safety.

Another resident Katherine Ray said "strange noises" from the wind prompted her to jump into her bathtub, where she prayed for safety and waited out the storm.

Over in Rolling Fork, the town hardest hit by the tornado, Ronnia Pope choked back the tears as he told Reuters the devastation was the worst thing he had ever seen. "It is heartbreaking," he said, mourning the loss of loved ones as well as memories.

Both towns are under a state of emergency issued by Governor Tate Reeves, with President Joe Biden offering condolences and pledging full federal support for recovery efforts.

But the residents are bracing for more troubles to come, as the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center said parts of Mississippi and Alabama could face damaging winds, hail and possible tornados again on Sunday.


© Reuters 2023
