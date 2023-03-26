Mississippi tornado survivors describe devastation

Another resident Katherine Ray said "strange noises" from the wind prompted her to jump into her bathtub, where she prayed for safety and waited out the storm.

Over in Rolling Fork, the town hardest hit by the tornado, Ronnia Pope choked back the tears as he told Reuters the devastation was the worst thing he had ever seen. "It is heartbreaking," he said, mourning the loss of loved ones as well as memories.

Both towns are under a state of emergency issued by Governor Tate Reeves, with President Joe Biden offering condolences and pledging full federal support for recovery efforts.

But the residents are bracing for more troubles to come, as the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center said parts of Mississippi and Alabama could face damaging winds, hail and possible tornados again on Sunday.