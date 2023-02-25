Advanced search
  Homepage
  Commodities
  Silver
  News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  05:52:23 2023-02-25 am EST
20.74 USD   -0.05%
Paris mental illness documentary wins top Berlin film prize

02/25/2023 | 02:37pm EST
BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - "On the Adamant", a documentary about a floating daycare centre in Paris for adults with mental illness, clinched the Berlin Film Festival's Golden Bear award on Saturday.

Its director Nicolas Philibert said he was deeply touched by the jury's decision to award the Berlinale's top prize to a documentary rather than a work of fiction.

"That documentary can be considered cinema in its own right touches me deeply," he said. "For 40 years I have always fought for it to be seen as much."

Shot over three years, the film follows life at a daycare centre aboard The Adamant, a barge moored on the right bank of the Seine, where patients and carers interact in ways that break with what Philibert sees as the dehumanisation of psychiatry.

"Patients in psychiatry are always stigmatised ... and always considered through the prism of violence and I wanted to reverse the cliche and show how human they are," he said on the red carpet after his film won.

"I hope it will help to awake the consciousness of society."

The festival's Silver Bear for best leading actor went to Sofia Otero, who plays an eight-year-old transgender child in "20,000 Species of Bees".

"It is rare to see someone convey so many emotions but remain simple and shattering," said jury president Kristen Stewart. "Especially in performances given to us by a child." (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2023
