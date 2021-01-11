REUTERS NEXT-Businesses in Hong Kong want law and order - Commerce Sec

HONG KONG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - International businesses in
Hong Kong see law and order as key for investing, a city
government official said on Monday, in response to concern about
the impact of a sweeping national security law on the business
environment.
Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau
said in an interview at a Reuters Next conference that the fact
that more money was coming into Hong Kong than leaving was a
sign of confidence in the global financial hub.
Many businesses and trade associations have raised concern
that a new security law, targeting activities in the former
British colony that Beijing considers to be subversion,
secessionism, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces,
effectively brings Hong Kong closer to China's authoritarian
system and raises uncertainty.
"In any business, financial centre in particular, people
would look at things in totality. Law and order is one very
important thing," Yau said.
Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one
country, two systems" agreement that promised it a high degree
of autonomy for 50 years.
The city's unbridled capitalism, guarantees of a wide range
of rights and freedoms and independent legal system are widely
seen as underpinning its success as a financial hub and
interface for China and the world.
Since the imposition of the new security law in June, dozens
of democracy campaigners including media tycoon Jimmy Lai have
been arrested, some democratic lawmakers have been disqualified,
activists have fled into exile and protest slogans and songs
have been declared illegal.
Supporters of the law say it will bring stability after
months of often-violent anti-government and anti-China protests
in 2019.
Yau also said the novel coronavirus pandemic was causing
uncertainty and there was "no silver bullet" to solve it, even
as the city planned to roll out vaccines later in the year.
Yau said it was not easy to say when plans for a "travel
bubble" arrangement with Singapore might resume.
The arrangement, allowing a limited number of passengers to
fly both ways without having to quarantine was due to get going
in November but was postponed indefinitely after an increase in
coronavirus cases in Hong Kong.
