Rugby-NZ players propose public listing as alternative to Silver Lake deal

WELLINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand's rugby players
on Friday presented an alternative capital raising option to
the deal offered by U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake for a
minority stake in New Zealand Rugby (NZR).
New Zealand Rugby Players Association (NZRPA) has suggested
the sale of a 5% stake in NZR's revenue generating assets
through initial public offering in the New Zealand stock market.
NZRPA commissioned New Zealand investment company Forsyth
Barr to work out the alternate capital raising option. David
Kirk, the NZRPA president, is chairman of Forsyth Barr.
Last month, all 26 constituent provincial rugby unions
approved the sale of a 12.5% stake in NZR's commercial arm,
including rights to the iconic All Blacks, to Silver Lake in a
deal worth NZ$387.5 million ($278.1 million).
Forsyth Barr said its valuation of NZR's commercial rights
is between NZ$3.4-NZ$3.8 billion, higher than the Silver Lake
valuation of NZ$3.1 billion.
The All Blacks are by far New Zealand's best-known sports
team and many in the rugby-mad country have expressed concern
that even a small part of the national treasure might come under
foreign control.
Players have resisted the Silver Lake deal, expressing
concerns of loss of control and risks of "cultural
misappropriation".
NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson said the new proposal by
the players association leadership attempts to destroy the
Silver Lake deal, and the "the greatest opportunity for the
future of all of Rugby in New Zealand could be lost".
Neil Paviour-Smith, managing director of Forsyth Barr, told
Reuters that a listing at the national stock market would give
local investors a chance to be a part of the deal, and it had
already received a lot of interest.
"It surprises me that NZ Rugby feel the new offer undermines
the Silver Lake deal. What we have put up via NZRPA is an
alternative way of proceeding that's worth considering, and
let's have that discussion and debate," he said.
