Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  03:56:20 2023-03-07 pm EST
20.07 USD   -4.59%
03:35pSpot silver falls 5%…
RE
03:30pSpot silver falls 5%…
RE
02:43pRussia says it's working with Guinea to settle Nordgold mine dispute
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

SPOT SILVER FALLS 5%…

03/07/2023 | 03:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SPOT SILVER FALLS 5%


© Reuters 2023
All news about SILVER
03:35pSpot silver falls 5%…
RE
03:30pSpot silver falls 5%…
RE
02:43pRussia says it's working with Guinea to settle Nordgold mine dispute
RE
01:56pComex Silver Settles 4.43% Lower at $20.054 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:48pFed Chair's Comments on Policy Rate Weigh on Equities
MT
01:08pDow Sinks as Powell Cues Likelihood of Persisting Higher Rates, Hitting Exchange-Traded..
MT
12:13pBiden climate law will stumble without permitting reform, industry warns
RE
12:12pCaspian Sunrise signs charter contract, eyes further
AN
12:04pStocks down as Powell comments knock confidence
AN
11:30aEU to set up central buying agency for critical minerals-draft law
RE
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral