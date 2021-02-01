Silver scales 8-year peak as retail blitz continues

* New investors longer term positive for silver- analyst
* Chinese investors jump on silver
* India slashes import tax on gold, silver by 5%
* Gold-silver ratio falls to multi-year low
Feb 1 (Reuters) - Silver stretched its rally to a third
session on Monday, jumping as much as 11.2% to a near eight-year
high as retail investors continued to focus on the metal in a
GameStop-style retail euphoria.
Spot silver jumped 8.4% to $29.27 an ounce by 10:33
a.m. EST (1533 GMT), having earlier hit its highest since
February 2013 at $30.03.
Paving the way for a 19% surge in prices since Thursday,
posts began circulating on Reddit appealing small investors to
buy silver mining stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETF) backed
by physical silver bars, in a GameStop-style squeeze.
"This social media speculation is at the early stage for
silver and there is uncertainty about how much more momentum we
can have," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA,
adding that due to positive fundamentals, the addition of new
investors will be a longer term positive for silver.
"In the end, what's going to be likely is that the silver
bubble will pop and you'll have these newly found precious
metals traders that will have actual physical coins."
Data from iShares Silver Trust ETF, the largest
silver-backed ETF, showed its silver holdings
jumped by a record 37 million shares from Thursday to Friday
alone, each representing an ounce of silver.
Silver prices could surge to the record-high that was
touched in 2011, said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S.
Global Investors, adding paper demand could trickle into the
physical market as well.
Spot gold jumped 1% to $1,864.47 per ounce, while
U.S. gold futures rose 1.1% to $1,869.70.
Experts caution that gold's relatively subdued performance
suggests silver's rally may not last long. An ounce of gold
currently buys 63.6 ounces of silver, compared with 73.3 ounces
on Jan. 25.
Platinum gained 4.4% to $1,119.96 and palladium
rose 0.6% to $2,239.78.
(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Swati Verma and Arpan Varghese
Editing by Marguerita Choy)