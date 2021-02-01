Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Silver       XAGUSD

SILVER
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Silver scales 8-year peak as retail blitz continues

02/01/2021 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* New investors longer term positive for silver- analyst

* Chinese investors jump on silver

* India slashes import tax on gold, silver by 5%

* Gold-silver ratio falls to multi-year low

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Silver stretched its rally to a third session on Monday, jumping as much as 11.2% to a near eight-year high as retail investors continued to focus on the metal in a GameStop-style retail euphoria.

Spot silver jumped 8.4% to $29.27 an ounce by 10:33 a.m. EST (1533 GMT), having earlier hit its highest since February 2013 at $30.03.

Paving the way for a 19% surge in prices since Thursday, posts began circulating on Reddit appealing small investors to buy silver mining stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETF) backed by physical silver bars, in a GameStop-style squeeze.

"This social media speculation is at the early stage for silver and there is uncertainty about how much more momentum we can have," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, adding that due to positive fundamentals, the addition of new investors will be a longer term positive for silver.

"In the end, what's going to be likely is that the silver bubble will pop and you'll have these newly found precious metals traders that will have actual physical coins."

Data from iShares Silver Trust ETF, the largest silver-backed ETF, showed its silver holdings jumped by a record 37 million shares from Thursday to Friday alone, each representing an ounce of silver.

Silver prices could surge to the record-high that was touched in 2011, said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors, adding paper demand could trickle into the physical market as well.

Spot gold jumped 1% to $1,864.47 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures rose 1.1% to $1,869.70.

Experts caution that gold's relatively subdued performance suggests silver's rally may not last long. An ounce of gold currently buys 63.6 ounces of silver, compared with 73.3 ounces on Jan. 25.

Platinum gained 4.4% to $1,119.96 and palladium rose 0.6% to $2,239.78.

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Swati Verma and Arpan Varghese Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAMESTOP CORP. -24.87% 242.215 Delayed Quote.1,625.05%
GOLD 0.33% 1861.228 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
ISHARES SILVER TRUST 1.09% 24.99 End-of-day quote.1.71%
SILVER -0.45% 28.626 Delayed Quote.2.45%
THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -0.78% 2.54 End-of-day quote.3.25%
All news about SILVER
11:20aMARKET CHATTER : Mexico Reportedly Plans to Make Canada's First Majestic Silver ..
MT
11:16a'Gamestonk' retail fever cools as silver grabs attention
RE
11:01aSilver scales 8-year peak as retail blitz continues
RE
10:57aReddit is coming for silver. A short squeeze? Unlikely
RE
10:53aGR Silver Sees Gains as Agrees to Buy Marlin Gold Mining from Mako Mining; Se..
MT
10:38aWall St. advances as small-time traders turn to silver
RE
10:32aWall St advances as small-time traders turn to silver
RE
10:31aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climbed as Online Traders Send Silver Soarin..
DJ
10:13aMaterials push TSX higher
RE
10:06aMaterials push TSX higher
RE
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ