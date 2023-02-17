Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
10:52:01 2023-02-17 am EST
Spanish police nab art thieves, recover 100-year old Dali drawings

02/17/2023 | 10:52am EST
Handout picture of recovered charcoal drawings by Spanish artist Salvador Dali that had been stolen in Barcelona

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Spanish police have recovered two 100-year-old drawings by surrealist painter Salvador Dali that were stolen last year in a burglary in Barcelona.

The police said they had detained three brothers aged 50, 53 and 55 and seized the two drawings made by Dali in 1922 to illustrate a book "Las Gracies de Emporda" on the request of its author Pere Coromines.

They also seized other art works including graphic works by fellow Spanish artist Joan Miro, luxury watches and valuable coins and banknotes.

The art works - two dark rural sceneries drawn on brown paper - were authenticated by the Gala-Salvador Dali Foundation, which holds the rights on the late painter's works, police said.

The three brothers are alleged by Catalan police to have specifically targeted homes in the Barcelona region with art works and collections of coins and other antiques.

Police detained two other people for receiving stolen goods. The three alleged burglars were released on bail ahead of a trial, while the two others were freed pending their trial.

Together with the Dalis, the five Miros - which are still undergoing authentication checks - and two works by painter Paco Sola, the police seized 55 luxury watches, silver and golden pens, jewels and several collections of coins and banknotes from different times and countries.

The objects are suspected to come from a series of burlgaries carried out in recent months.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Joan Faus; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2023
