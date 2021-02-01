Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Silver       XAGUSD

SILVER
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Stock Futures Climb and Online Traders Send Silver Soaring

02/01/2021 | 06:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Caitlin Ostroff

U.S. stock futures climbed Monday, suggesting that the major benchmarks will recover some ground following their worst week since October. Silver prices soared.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose 0.9%. Contracts linked to the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 advanced 1%, and those tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7%.

The Cboe Volatility Index, a gauge of stress in the U.S. stock market, declined almost 5% on Monday after gaining 45% in January. Some investors expect volatility to edge down this week as many hedge funds have already reduced short positions on stocks that have attracted a tremendous amount of attention on the internet.

In premarket trading, some of the most heavily traded stocks among individual investors extended recent gains. AMC Entertainment Holdings rallied 22% on Monday ahead of the market open, while headphone manufacturer Koss gained 7% and GameStop rose 4.6%.

"There has always been, in financial markets, a desire on the part of investors to get rich quick and so you may still wind up with isolated incidents in which you wind up with volatile performance of certain assets," said Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at BlueBay Asset Management.

The broader stock market is likely to continue its rally this year, he added. "We think markets are going to do really well in the near term because you've got the hope that the economies are going to get better and we have a lot of policy support," Mr. Dowding said.

A recent decline in U.S. Covid-19 infection rates will likely support market sentiment and allow stocks to retrace some of Friday's losses, said Patrick Spencer, managing director at U.S. investment firm Baird. Newly reported coronavirus cases were down Sunday from a day earlier, as were hospitalizations and deaths.

"People were positioned very conservatively going into the weekend, and the news on the coronavirus and the continuation of central bank stimulation will add to momentum," Mr. Spencer said. "You've still got a lot of cash on the sidelines wanting to come back into the market."

Silver prices rallied, fueled by a wave of fresh enthusiasm from online traders. The move indicates that the recent bout of volatility is likely to extend into a second week in at least some pockets of the global financial market.

The most actively traded silver futures climbed over 10% to $29.70 a troy ounce, its highest level since February 2013. The precious metal has gained in recent sessions after users on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum posted about executing a "short squeeze" similar to ones credited with fueling recent gains in other stocks such as GameStop and AMC. That suggests individual investors are taking on hedge funds that are betting on silver prices falling.

"I totally underestimated this," said Carsten Fritsch, a commodities analyst at Commerzbank. "I couldn't imagine this could ever happen to a serious and large market like silver."

In bond markets, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note ticked down to 1.076%, from 1.090% Friday. Yields fall when prices rise.

Investors are continuing to monitor the corporate earnings season, with 111 companies from the S&P 500 index reporting this week. Results from big technology companies including Amazon.com and Alphabet are due Tuesday.

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index for January, due at 10 a.m. ET, is expected to show U.S. factory activity continued to expand, though perhaps at a slower pace than earlier months.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 advanced 1.3%.

In Asia, benchmark indexes closed higher. South Korea's Kospi climbed 2.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 2.2%. China's Shanghai Composite gained 0.6%.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-21 0635ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.03% 29982.62 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
HANG SENG 1.98% 28920.92 Real-time Quote.4.14%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.84% 3044.28 Real-time Quote.4.14%
NASDAQ 100 -2.09% 12925.375603 Delayed Quote.0.29%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.00% 13070.69452 Delayed Quote.1.42%
S&P 500 -1.93% 3714.24 Delayed Quote.-1.11%
SILVER 2.98% 29.411 Delayed Quote.2.45%
All news about SILVER
11:39aIndia cuts import tax on gold, industry expects drop in smuggling
RE
11:38aIndia cuts import tax on gold, industry expects drop in smuggling
RE
11:35aStock Futures Climb and Online Traders Send Silver Soaring
DJ
11:31aMT NEWSWIRES WEEKEND STOCKS TO WATCH : Avino; Cameco; CannTrust; Enbridge
MT
11:29aSilver swept up by GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar
RE
11:11aWall Street Leans Forward Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Up, Asia Rallies
MT
10:59aSilver soars to 8-year peak as investors keep up feverish buying
RE
10:42aBuying into 'poor man's gold', Chinese investors jump on silver
RE
10:27aStock Futures Climb and Online Traders Send Silver Soaring -- Update
DJ
10:15aGlobal shares rally, retail surge drives silver to 8-year high
RE
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ