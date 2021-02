ETFs providing exposure to Silver prices exploded +7.9% on Friday, January 29th and saw huge inflows of $942M after the commodity was targeted by r/WallStreetBets users. 26 ETFs tracking 8 indices are included in the segment for a total of $25Bn of assets under management.

