U.S. Jobless Claims Fall To 881,000 In Aug. 29 Week -- Update

By Eric Morath

New applications for unemployment benefits fell last week, a possible sign of a slowly improving labor market and the impact of a new measurement method.

Weekly initial claims for jobless benefits fell by 130,000 to a seasonally adjusted 881,000 in the week ended Aug. 29, the Labor Department said Thursday. The number of people collecting unemployment benefits through regular state programs, which cover most workers, decreased by 1.24 million to about 13.3 million for the week ended Aug. 22.

The latest data are in line with a general trend of improvement since spring, but also reflect a new methodology to adjust for seasonal factors. Under the new method, updated seasonally adjusted data should be more in line with the unadjusted data, J.P. Morgan economist Daniel Silver said. Unadjusted claims have most weeks been lower than the more widely reported adjusted figure since early March.

