Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  05/20 05:00:38 pm EDT
21.73 USD   -0.73%
05/20S&P 500 Turns Marginally Higher on Friday After Briefly Entering Bear-Market Territory
MT
05/20S&P 500 Turns Higher on Friday After Briefly Entering Bear-Market Territory
MT
05/20Allied Copper Comments on Promotional Activity Concerning its Common Stock
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Work suspended at Botswana's Khoemacau copper mine after accident kills two

05/21/2022 | 05:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GABORONE (Reuters) - Operations have been suspended at Khoemacau Zone 5 copper and silver mine in Botswana after an underground accident killed two people on Friday, the company said on Saturday.

Situated in the Kalahari Copperbelt, which stretches from north east Botswana to western Namibia, the Khoemacau mine is the only operational copper mine in the diamond-rich country after two others were placed under liquidation.

The two were employees of an Australian-based contractor to the mine, Barminco, a subsidiary of Perenti Global.

"Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing. It appears that the two, both blasting crew members, had proceeded underground to perform tasks at the Tshukudu section 140 metres below surface," said Khoemacau Chief Executive Officer Johan Ferreira.

Khoemacau produced its first copper-silver concentrate in June last year and the mine has been gradually ramping up output with a target to reach full production of between 60,000 and 65,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) copper and 1.8 to 2 million ounces per annum (ozpa) of silver by the fourth quarter of 2022.

"Operations at the Zone 5 have been temporarily suspended. We will provide further updates as appropriate," Perenti Managing Director, Mark Norwell said.

In February, Khoemacau said it was pleased with its safety performance having recoded a total recordable injury frequency rate of 0.39 per 200,000-man hours from the commencement of construction at the start of January 2019 through the end of January 2022.

(Reporting by Brian Benza; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
All news about SILVER
05/20S&P 500 Turns Marginally Higher on Friday After Briefly Entering Bear-Market Territory
MT
05/20S&P 500 Turns Higher on Friday After Briefly Entering Bear-Market Territory
MT
05/20Allied Copper Comments on Promotional Activity Concerning its Common Stock
MT
05/20Gatos Silver Names CEO Dale Andres as Interim CFO
MT
05/20Comex Silver Ends the Week 3.26% Higher at $21.669 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/20US Stocks Decline, Driven by Consumer Discretionary Selloff
MT
05/20MIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Decline as Consumer Discret..
MT
05/20Chakana Copper Reports Private Placement; Down 4%
MT
05/20Aurcana Silver Provides Corporate Update
MT
05/20Tier One Silver Down 6.1% as it Seeks C$3.0 Million From a Private Placement of Share U..
MT
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral