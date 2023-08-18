(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Friday.

AIM - WINNERS

Beacon Energy PLC, up 35% at 0.14 pence, 12-month range 0.06p-0.16p. The Germany-focused upstream oil & gas company announces its subsidiary finds "good quality" oil-bearing reservoirs in the Meletta-Schichten sandstone and the Pechelbronner-Schichten sandstones on the Schwarzbach-2(2.) well in Germany. Says the initial evaluation of the logs over the Pechelbronner-Schichten indicates a 34-metre gross interval containing 28 metres of oil-bearing net reservoir, with porosities averaging 18% and up to 28%, "all of which significantly exceed pre-drill estimates". CEO Larry Bottomley says: "The operations team will now focus on completing the well for production and we will update the market as appropriate".

Smarttech247 Group PLC, up 4.8% at 33.00p, 12-month range 29.01p-36.94p. The Cork-based artificial intelligence-enhance cybersecurity services provider receives approval for its VisionX platform to be listed on the Amazon Web Services Marketplace. VisionX is the firm's flagship product, and is an AI-enabled, managed detection and response platform. Notes listing a product on the AWS Marketplace has benefits including a large customer base, streamlined purchasing processes and scalability.

AIM - LOSERS

Trafalgar Property Group PLC, down 13% at 0.1p, 12-month range 0.1p-0.38p. The south-east England-focused residential property developer raises GBP125,000 via a placing of 125.0 million shares at 0.1p each. The issue prices is a 13% discount to Thursday's closing price of 0.115p. Will use funds as additional working capital.

