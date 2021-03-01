Asia's physical crude oil isn't as tight as Brent pricing suggests: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 1 (Reuters) - When a market
gets behind a narrative it's tempting to discount factors that
challenge the prevailing discourse, and this may be the case
with the current bullish view on crude oil.
The case for higher prices is largely built around a return
of demand as the global coronavirus pandemic eases, and ongoing
supply restrictions by leading producer body, the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies in the
group known as OPEC+.
But there are some factors, particularly in the world's top
oil consuming and importing region of Asia, that might not be so
bullish, especially for the second quarter.
There also seems to be something of a disconnect emerging
between the strong pricing in the paper oil futures market, and
the somewhat more subdued pricing in the physical crude market,
especially for east of Suez cargoes.
Brent crude futures have rallied strongly in recent
weeks, ending at $66.13 a barrel on Feb. 26, down slightly from
a 13-month closing high of $67.04 on Feb. 24.
Bulls are happy to point to Brent futures' massive 247%
rally from the 2020 closing low of $19.33, hit at the height of
the pandemic lockdowns, but in doing so fail to contextualise
the figures.
A huge rally in percentage terms was always likely after the
equally massive 72% slump in prices between the 2020 high of
$68.91 a barrel on Jan. 6 of that year, and the closing low of
$19.33 on April 21.
What is fairer to say is that paper Brent is almost back to
where it was before the pandemic struck, wiping out some 20% of
global oil demand in a matter of weeks.
Much of the oil market analysis tends to focus on supply and
inventory levels, particularly those in the United States,
largely because in the past those have been the main factors
that drove prices.
This dynamic was on display with the recent winter storms in
Texas, where the market chose to focus on the loss of production
as onshore wells were shut in by the weather, rather than the
loss of demand as refineries also closed.
It will take a little while to sort out the real impact of
the cold weather, but it's generally safe to assume that output
may be quicker to return than refinery throughput, meaning crude
stocks may build while product stocks decline.
The crude market is now focused on whether OPEC+ will ease
its production cuts at a meeting on March 4, boosting supply to
ease what is said to be a tight market.
DIVERGENT VIEWS
But is the market really that tight, especially for Asia?
Certainly, the region's imports seem to be robust enough,
with Refinitiv Oil Research estimating Asia's imports in
February at the equivalent of 26.4 million barrels per day
(bpd), up from an estimated 24.5 million bpd in January.
The start of 2021 has seen stronger demand from the end of
last year, with Refinitiv figures showing Asia imported 23.2
million bpd in December and 24.0 million bpd in November.
However, delve a bit deeper into the numbers and it becomes
clear that Chinese buying for delivery in the first two months
of the year is a major factor.
Chinese refiners, especially independents, snapped up
cargoes in November and December in anticipation of the (duly
granted) crude import quotas for the new year, leading to strong
arrivals at the start of 2021.
However, the question is whether this will be repeated in
coming months, and there are several factors mitigating against
ongoing strength in China's imports.
Firstly, peak refinery maintenance season is in March and
April, to coincide with the historically softer demand in the
shoulder period between winter and summer peaks.
Secondly, the strong arrivals for the first two months were
secured at a time when global crude prices were still relatively
weak, with Brent ranging between just below $40 to around $48 in
October and November period.
Higher prices since then may discourage Chinese buying,
especially since its also likely that both commercial and
strategic crude stockpiles are near capacity, given the massive
buying spree last year when crude prices dropped to the lowest
in more than two decades.
Chinese refiners are already saying they aren't buying as
much crude, with one source, quoted by Reuters, saying "demand
is very slow and there are many available cargoes to choose
from."
This tallies with reports that some cargoes of Middle East
crude grades for April- and May-loading are trading at discounts
to official selling prices, and also that cargoes from West
African producers are going unsold.
High crude prices will also work to suppress demand in
price-sensitive markets such as India, Asia's second-biggest
importer, which may cause an easing in imports just as they were
recovering to pre-pandemic levels.
Overall, there appears to be a gap between the current
bullish pricing of paper crude, and the somewhat more bearish
signals of demand from Asia for physical crude for loading in
the second quarter.
