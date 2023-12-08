 
       Dec 8 (Reuters) - 
    Australia energy companies Woodside and Santos Ltd said
late on Thursday that they are in preliminary merger talks, in what could be the
latest big deal in a wave of global consolidation the in oil and gas sector.
    A potential combination of the companies, which together have a market value
of about $52 billion, comes amid challenges faced by both in their domestic
projects from Indigenous people as well as rising pressures of decarbonisation.
        Both companies have seen their share performance lag global peers.
  
        
  
        CHALLENGS
  
        Woodside in October 
    cut its
     its 2023 production outlook and missed third-quarter revenue estimates,
while it was ordered by the Australian federal court to seek 
    new approval
     to conduct seismic blasting under the seabed for its $12 billion
Scarborough gas project after a legal challenge by an Indigenous woman.
  
        Santos is contending with 
    legal challenges
     from a traditional land owner from the Tiwi Islands on undersea pipeline
works for its $3.6 billion Barossa gas project and has forecast 
    lower output
     in 2024 as its Bayu-Undan gas field reached the end of its life and its
West Australian offshore field's output declined.
  
    Below are key details on both companies, including production and reserves
measured in million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe):

                                                   Woodside        Santos
 Market cap ($ in billion)                         37.39           15.56
             Revenue ($ in billion)                                
                                                   16.9            7.8
                                                                   
 
             2022                                                  
                                                                   
 Production (mmboe)              Domestic          136.6           61.3
                                 International     21.1            41.9
                                 Total             157.7           103.2
 Proved plus probable reserves (mmboe)             3,640.3         1,745
 
             2023-24                                               
                                                                   
             Production forecasts (mmboe)                          
                                                   183-188 (2023)  84-90 (2024)
                                                                   
        
  
        ASSETS AND PROJECTS
  
        Woodside 
  
        Woodside operates major liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in
Australia, including North West Shelf and Pluto LNG, and three floating
production storage and offloading (FPSO) facilities in western Australia. The
company also owns a stake in the Chevron-operated Wheatstone LNG project.
  
        The company is involved in oil-gas joint ventures in the Bass strait and
partners with Santos at Macedon, a gas field off western Australia. Woodside has
been trying to sell ageing domestic oil and gas assets where production is
declining and high decomissioning costs are required.
  
        The company received approval for its Scarborough and Pluto Train 2
projects in Australia in 2021, with first LNG cargo expected in 2026.
  
        Globally, Woodside operates in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico with three
offshore platforms, as well as an offshore processing facility in Trinidad and
Tobago.
  
        In Senegal, Woodside is targeting first oil production at the Sangomar
Field Development Phase 1 in 2024. Woodside has also made a final investment
decision to develop the large, high-quality Trion resource in Mexico, with first
oil output targeted for 2028.
  
        Other Woodside projects include proposed hydrogen and ammonia projects
H2Perth and H2TAS in Australia and another hydrogen project, H2OK, in North
America. 
  
        
  
        Santos
  
        Santos operates Gladstone LNG and holds a stake in Papua New Guinea LNG.
  
        The company expects production at the Timor-Leste Bayu-Undan field to
cease in 2025 and plans to backfill Darwin LNG with supply from the Barossa
field. 
  
        Santos is the second-biggest producer of domestic gas in Western
Australia and has invested in two offshore oil fields, Van Gogh and Pyrenees.
  
        On the Australian east coast, Santos portfolio includes the Cooper and
Eromanga Basins as well eastern Queensland production.
  
        In the U.S., Santos is advancing its Pikka Phase 1 project in Alaska,
expecting first oil production in 2026.
  
    
    Combined
    If the companies merge, they would have a 26% share of Australia's east
coast gas market.
        
    Combined
     oil and gas production in 2022 for the two totaled slightly over 260
million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), and their total proven plus probable
reserves are 5.39 billion mmboe, based on data from the companies.
  
        The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said on
Thursday it would consider whether a public merger review into the impact on
competition was required if the deal goes ahead.
  
        "Given ACCC's focus on East Coast gas, we expect a (merged company) may
be a forced seller of the Cooper Basin," Macquarie bank analyst Mark Wiseman
said in a note.
  
        
  
     ($1 = 1.5154 Australian dollars)

