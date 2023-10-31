By Christian Moess Laursen



BP said its third-quarter profit rose on quarter amid higher realized refining margins, a strong oil trading result and higher oil and gas production, and that it intends to buy back shares worth $1.5 billion.

The British oil-and-gas major said Tuesday that it made an underlying replacement cost profit--a metric similar to net income that U.S. oil companies report--of $3.29 billion in the three months to the end of September, up from $2.59 billion in the preceding quarter.

This missed an averaged analyst forecast of $4.01 billion compiled by the company.

Boosted by a surplus cash flow of $3.11 billion, the FTSE 100-listed energy group plans to launch an additional $1.5 billion share buyback before its fourth-quarter results.

Write to Christian Moess Laursen at christian.moess@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-31-23 0324ET