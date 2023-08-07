(Alliance News) - Beacon Energy PLC on Monday said drilling is underway in the deviated mechanical sidetrack on the Schwarzbach-2 drilling operations in south-west Germany.

The Germany-focused upstream oil & gas company said that the well is on track to achieve the primary objectives of testing the reservoir targets, and completing the well as a producer as part of the development of the Stockstadt Mitte segment of the Erfelden field.

Beacon Energy added that it expects to reach total depth in the coming days and will provide a further update.

Beacon Energy shares rose 12% to 0.093 pence each on Monday morning in London.

