SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday its second-quarter crude oil production fell 0.6% compared to the same period last year.

The firm pumped 2.10 million barrels per day (bpd) between April and June, it said in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)