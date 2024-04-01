Note: The data below represent futures-only positions for the week ended March 26, as reported by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil managed money net longs grew 110 lots to 205,794 (longs up 14,725 lots to 251,670; shorts up 14,615 lots to 45,876), according to U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission for the week ended March 26. Among swap traders, net shorts jumped 7,925 lots to 375,960 (longs down 1,496 lots to 39,911; shorts down 9,421 lots to 415,871). For other reportable dealers, net longs rose 160 lots to 72,233 (longs down 3,838 lots to 125,233; shorts down 3,998 lots to 53,000). Commercial net longs fell 15,061 lots to 60,421 (longs up 21,187 lots to 457,619; shorts up 36,248 lots to 397,198).

RBOB gasoline managed money net longs increased 2,508 lots to 79,049 (longs up 6,876 lots to 97,343; shorts up 4,368 lots to 18,294). Among swap traders, net longs climbed 540 lots to 15,672 (longs up 2,306 lots to 50,491; shorts up 1,766 lots to 34,819). For other reportable dealers, net shorts grew 3,213 lots to 3,320 (longs down 1,226 lots to 15,381; shorts down 4,439 lots to 18,701). Commercial net shorts slipped 6,705 lots to 103,810 (longs down 5,538 lots to 111,565; shorts up 1,167 lots to 215,375).

New York Harbor ultra-low sulfur diesel managed money net longs dropped 7,614 lots to 3,935 (longs down 1,197 lots to 35,056; shorts up 6,417 lots to 31,121). Among swap traders, net longs jumped 2,800 lots to 55,457 (longs up 1,668 lots to 55,884; shorts down 1,132 lots to 427). For other reportable dealers, net longs rose 5,591 lots to 6,867 (longs up 1,101 lots to 17,385; shorts down 4,490 lots to 10,518). Commercial net shorts increased 1,536 lots to 83,494 (longs down 1,583 lots to 71,365; shorts down 3,119 lots to 154,859).

Commercial open interest for WTI, RBOB and New York Harbor ULSD futures climbed 70,967 lots to 2.725 million. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, total commercial and swap trader longs grew 32,985 lots to 1.329 million, while shorts jumped 37,982 lots to 1.396 million.

Shorts for West Texas Intermediate crude oil extended their lead over longs by 6,866 to 37,512. Shorts for RBOB gasoline extended their lead over longs by 444 to 12,409. Shorts' lead over longs for New York Harbor ultra-low sulfur diesel narrowed by 2,313 to 17,235.

