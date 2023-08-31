While it is still evaluating the impact of Hurricane Idalia and its path as a tropical storm moving through areas of the southeastern U.S., railroad shipper CSX warned customers that the impact on service in the region included suspended service to some locations.

The latest word from CSX noted suspended operations along the CSX I-95 route that passes through Georgia and South Carolina as the company assesses any possible damage from the storm. The Waycross, Ga.-to-Thomasville, Ga./Dothan, Ala., Bow line remained on hold but expected to resume shortly.

In Florida, the CSX Manchester/Fitzgerald subdivision which extends from Jacksonville to Mid-Georgia shut down for 16 hours, but already resumed line-of-road operations by late Wednesday. The eye of the storm passed over the rail yard in Waycross, Fla., where hump production on one of five humps was halted for a time, but at last word resumed operations.

"As it continues moving across the Southeast, threatening parts of Georgia and the Carolinas with strong winds and flooding after impacting parts of Florida...additional impacts on rail operations are possible as the storm continues its trek," warned CSX.

