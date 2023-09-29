By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Canada's economy remained soft in July as a further contraction in manufacturing helped balance increased natural-gas extraction and a rebound in mining after recent forest fires.

Advance information suggests the economy eked out growth in August, though that is unlikely on its own to concern a Canadian central bank that earlier this month opted to hold its benchmark interest rate steady.

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of goods and services produced across the economy, was essentially unchanged from the month before at 2.082 trillion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of $1.544 trillion, Statistics Canada said Friday. Compared with a year earlier, GDP was 1.1% higher.

The pace of industry-level activity was in line with the data agency's flash estimate for July but softer than the 0.1% growth expected by economists. It comes after GDP declined 0.2% in June.

Early data points to GDP in August edging up 0.1%. Although its estimates will be updated when the official data is released late next month, the agency said increases in wholesale trade and in the finance and insurance sectors were partly countered by declines in retail trade and oil and gas extraction sectors.

The data continue to point to a sluggish economy in the third quarter amid a continued rise in borrowing costs as well as headwinds that have included a strike by port workers on Canada's west coast and wildfires that have disrupted a number of industries in recent months. The economy was effectively flat in the second quarter, a sharp slowdown after growth of 0.6% in the first three months.

The Bank of Canada, which this month held its policy rate unchanged at a 22-year high following back-to-back quarter-point increase in June and July, has projected growth in GDP will slow as the lagged effect of its aggressive interest rate increases works through the economy, weighing on householder spending and business investment. Still, it has cautioned it is prepared to lift rates further given signs core inflation remains sticky.

Statistics Canada's GDP report showed that output from goods-producing industries contracted in July, while services industries overall saw slight growth.

The manufacturing sector contracted for a second straight month, logging its largest decline since April 2021, largely thanks to a lower build-up of inventories. Non-durable manufacturing weakened for a third consecutive month, in part as the port strike in British Columbia disrupted chemical manufacturing, and durable manufacturing was down for a fourth time in five months.

Air transportation also declined in July, contracting for a second straight month after bad weather in the eastern U.S. over the Canada Day long weekend caused delays and flight cancellations on both sides of the border, Statistics Canada said.

Still, some industries affected by forest fires in June bounced back, with mining more than offsetting the previous month's decline and accommodation and food services also seeing growth for July.

Oil and gas extraction rose for a sixth time in the last seven months, driven in part by a ramp-up of natural gas output following a period of contraction with recent wildfires. The agency said finance and insurance buying activity also was higher on-month in July, and real estate and rental and leasing activity continued growth seen since last November.

