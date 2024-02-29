By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Canada's economy returned to life in the final quarter of last year thanks to a rise in exports and modest household consumption, confirming a hard landing was avoided despite a year of higher interest rates and still-elevated inflation.

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of goods and services produced across the country, rose 1.0% at an annualized rate in the fourth quarter to 2.355 trillion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of $1.735 trillion, Statistics Canada said Thursday. That was stronger than the 0.8% growth economists anticipated and followed a softer than previously estimated 0.5% contraction in the previous three-month period.

An advance projection of industry-level activity suggests the economy carried a modest tailwind into the new year, likely cementing expectations the Bank of Canada will for a fifth policy meeting in a row hold its benchmark interest rates steady next week as it waits for signs inflation is sustainably on track back to the midpoint of its 1% to 3% target.

The growth in the last quarter was tepid compared with the pace seen in the U.S. for the period, but much stronger than the flat economy the Bank of Canada forecast in its most recent official estimates. The central bank has predicted growth in Canada will remain close to zero through the first quarter of this year as its past rate increases weigh on household spending and business investment.

A recovery in exports from a slight decline in the third quarter fueled growth at the end of last year, boosted by shipments of crude oil and crude bitumen with sustained production of oil in Alberta. Overall, exports rose 1.4% for the quarter and imports slipped 0.4% on the back of lower intake of metal products, vehicle parts, and passenger cars and light trucks.

Consumer spending ticked up for the quarter, led by outlays on new trucks, vans and utility vehicles as back orders were filled and supply chain troubles continued to ease, the data agency said.

Still, housing investment fell for a sixth quarter in the last seven, with the resale market weakening across the country despite a rise in activity in new construction and renovations.

Business investment also declined for a sixth time in the last seven quarters, with spending down on engineering structures and on aircraft and other transportation equipment, coinciding with a fall in aircraft imports.

Businesses continued to build inventories in the fourth quarter, but the pace slowed with lower accumulations by retailers and wholesalers.

Final domestic demand, a gauge of spending by all sectors of the economy, weakened 0.2% at a nonannualized rate in the three months compared with a modest 0.2% rise the previous quarter.

The country's terms of trade, the net income pocketed from the sale of exports, fell 0.5% as higher prices for imported products outpaced that for exported goods. Overall, Canada's terms of trade declined 5.9% for the year, as export prices dropped after strong increases the previous two years.

Bank of Canada policymakers meet next week, though most economists don't expect the bank to begin lowering its policy rate before June. Annual inflation decelerated more sharply than expected to 2.9% in January, the lowest since June, but hiring activity picked up last month and wage growth, while slightly cooler, continued to run above 5%. The housing market, once an engine of growth for Canada, has also shown signs of picking up the past couple months even as renters struggle with rising costs and with a pending wave of mortgage renewals this year at higher interest rates.

Statistics Canada's industry-level GDP data showed the economy was essentially unchanged from the month before in December, after most growth returned the previous two months.

The agency's advance estimate indicates real GDP grew 0.4% last month, the strongest advance in a year though buoyed by activity in educational services and health care and social assistance after public-sector strikes in Quebec came to an end. The early data suggests weakness in January for mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, as well as transportation and warehousing.

The flatlining in December came despite 14 of the 20 industry sectors tracked by Statistics Canada increasing. Goods-producing activity contracted for the month, led by weaker activity by utilities, construction and manufacturing sectors. Services-producing sectors were largely unchanged thanks to declines in education and health and social assistance.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-29-24 0903ET