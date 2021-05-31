Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Canada Posts 1Q Current Account Surplus, First in More Than 12 Years

05/31/2021 | 09:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--For the first time since the onset of the 2008 financial crisis and global recession, Canada posted a quarterly current-account surplus. The surplus, for the first three months of 2021, was due to a jump in exports, in particular crude oil and lumber.

The country's current account, or the broadest indicator of Canada's trading and investing relationship with other nations, recorded a surplus of 1.18 billion Canadian dollars, or the equivalent of $980 million. The market consensus was for a C$2.5 billion deficit, according to Desjardins Securities.

The previous quarter's data were revised, and now indicate Canada's current-account deficit in the final three months of 2020 was C$5.27 billion, or narrower than the original C$7.26 billion.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-21 0907ET

All news about WTI
09:34aHighwood Oil Narrows Q1 Loss as Revenues Drop YOY
MT
09:08aCanada Posts 1Q Current Account Surplus, First in More Than 12 Years
DJ
08:58aOil Trades Higher as the Driving Season Begins in the United States With Dema..
MT
08:53aU.s. wti crude futures up $1 to $67.32/bbl
RE
08:51aOPEC+ JTC keeps 2021 oil demand growth forecast unchanged -sources
RE
08:51aOpec+ technical committee keeps 2021 oil demand growth forecast unchanged at ..
RE
08:15aWorld stocks set for 4th month of gains in data-heavy week
RE
08:00aEIGHT KIDS AND A NUN MAY HAVE DOOMED : Russell
RE
07:52aBMO on The Week Ahead in Canada
MT
07:47aCHINA WEAVING MATERIALS  : to Turn to Profit in First Half 2021
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish