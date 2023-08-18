By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Prices for products manufactured in Canada recovered modestly last month after three straight months of declines, while Canadian companies paid more for raw materials due in part to a jump in crude energy costs.

Statistics Canada's industrial product price index edged up 0.4% from the month before, though the measure was 2.7% lower on a 12-month basis.

Prices for energy and petroleum products were up 4.1% month-over-month, rising for a second consecutive month as the price of crude oil increased, partly due to restricted supply from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners, the data agency said Friday.

Excluding energy products, producer prices were steady on-month in July, and up 0.5% on a year earlier.

Prices for softwood lumber recorded the largest monthly increase since December 2021. Wildfires in Canada's Pacific Northwest and a strike by port workers in British Columbia added to market uncertainty.

Prices for meat, fish and dairy products were down on-month, with the price of beef lower for the first month since last October.

The industrial product price index measures the prices that manufacturers in Canada receive once their goods leave the plant. It doesn't reflect the final prices consumers pay for goods on store shelves.

Prices for raw materials, which track prices paid by manufacturers, climbed 3.5% from June. Compared with a year earlier, prices for raw materials dropped 11.1% in July.

After falling the previous two months, prices for crude energy rose in July, led by an increase in crude oil. Costs were also up for live animals, mainly due to a jump in hog prices, and increased for crop products including canola and wheat.

The Bank of Canada last month raised its main interest rate to a fresh 22-year high after measures of core inflation proved stubborn thanks to strong consumer demand and a tight labor market. The central bank has forecast annual inflation, which accelerated to 3.3% in July, will hover around 3% for the next year as economic growth becomes more subdued.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-23 0914ET