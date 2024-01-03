Jan 3 (Reuters) - Suncor clocked its second-highest quarterly upstream production in the last three months of 2023.

The Calgary, Alberta-based energy company said it saw upstream production of 808,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the fourth quarter, driven by strong output at its Firebag and Fort Hills assets.

Suncor's production was 5% higher than market expectations, Scotiabank analysts said.

December was Suncor's best month ever with upstream production averaging over 900,000 bpd, Suncor CEO Rich Kruger said.

Its average refining utilization stood at 97%.

Suncor expects its oil sands production for the quarter to rise to 758,000 bpd, compared with 688,100 bpd produced in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of the company rose 5% in morning trading, outperforming its Canadian rivals, Cenovus Energy and Canadian Natural Resources.

Last month, Suncor also forecast higher capital spend for 2024. (Reporting by Kabir Dweit and Sourasis Bose; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar and Shweta Agarwal)