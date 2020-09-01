Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian dollar pulls back from eight-month high as greenback rallies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 03:35pm EDT
A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

The Canadian dollar fell against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as the recent sell-off in the greenback lost some momentum, with the loonie retreating from its strongest level in nearly eight months despite domestic data that showed factory sector growth.

The loonie was trading 0.2% lower at 1.3071 to the greenback, or 76.51 U.S. cents. Earlier in the day, the currency, which climbed 2.8% in August, touched its strongest level since Jan. 8 at 1.2994.

"It seems consistent with the movement in the U.S. dollar generally," said Mark Chandler, head of Canadian fixed income and currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "We've seen other currencies do the same. That is, weaken a little bit after they hit key levels.

The euro turned lower against the U.S. dollar, pulling back after it broke through the $1.20 mark for the first time since 2018. Investors have been betting that a move by the Federal Reserve to a policy of average inflation targeting would lead to interest rates staying lower for longer.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing activity data spurred hope for a post-pandemic economic recovery. U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.4% higher at $42.76 a barrel.

Canadian manufacturing activity accelerated in August to its fastest pace in two years, adding to evidence of a rapid rebound in the domestic economy as businesses reopen following coronavirus-related disruptions, data showed.

Further clues as to the strength of economic recovery could come from Canada's jobs report for August, which is due on Friday.

Canadian government bond yields eased across much of a flatter curve on Tuesday, with the 10-year down 3.7 basis points at 0.587%. Last Friday, the 10-year yield touched its highest intraday level in nearly three months at 0.697%.

By Fergal Smith

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WTI
03:00pOil rises on strong factory activity, crude drawdown forecast
RE
02:16pREFILE-UPDATE 1-Shale producer Whiting Petroleum emerges from bankruptcy
RE
02:09pU.S. Gulf of Mexico oil output down 28.4% in Hurricane Laura's aftermath
RE
02:09pU.s. gulf of mexico offshore oil output down 525,099 barrels per day on tuesd..
RE
02:02pGlobal stocks get boost from manufacturing data, U.S. dollar bounces
RE
01:51pREFILE-Whiting Petroleum emerges from bankruptcy
RE
01:11pBrazil's 3R Petroleum plans IPO to pay for Petrobras fields
RE
12:59pVenezuela's oil exports rise in August on sales to India - data
RE
12:34pMexican crude oil output slips to record low in July
RE
11:44aOPEC August oil output rises for second month as cut eased - survey
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group